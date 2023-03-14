Washington State plays Eastern Washington in NIT matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (22-10, 16-2 Big Sky) at Washington State Cougars (17-16, 11-9 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and the Eastern Washington Eagles meet in the National Invitation Tournament. The Cougars’ record in Pac-12 play is 11-9, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Washington State is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 16-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 16.7 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Steele Venters is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.3 points. Angelo Allegri is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

