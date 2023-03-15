Crowl scores 36, Wisconsin tops Bradley 81-62 in NIT

MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored a career-high 36 points and Wisconsin cruised to an 81-62 victory over Bradley on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.
Rienk Mast scored 14 points to lead the Braves (25-10). Zek Montgomery added 12 points.
Crowl scored 19 points in the first half to guide the Badgers to 40-35 lead at halftime. Crowl scored 17 in the second half and Klesmit added 13 to help Wisconsin pull away.
