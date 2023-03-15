Kansas takes on Howard in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (22-12, 11-3 MEAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (27-7, 13-5 Big 12) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -22; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Howard Bison. The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 games is 13-5, and their record is 14-2 against non-conference opponents. Kansas scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bison’s record in MEAC games is 11-3. Howard is second in the MEAC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by William Settle averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.1 points. Jalen Wilson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Advertisement

Marcus Dockery is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.6 points. Shy Odom is shooting 54.3% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article