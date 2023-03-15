Tennessee Volunteers play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (23-10, 11-7 SEC) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -11; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns play in the NCAA Tournament first round. The Volunteers’ record in SEC games is 11-7, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee is third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers with 5.0 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-5 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Nkamhoua is shooting 44.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jordan Brown is averaging 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jalen Dalcourt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

