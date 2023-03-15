Clemson plays Morehead State in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (21-11, 14-4 OVC) at Clemson Tigers (23-10, 14-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers and the Morehead State Eagles play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Tigers have gone 14-6 against ACC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Clemson is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers with 9.5 boards.

The Eagles are 14-4 in OVC play. Morehead State is sixth in the OVC scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Alex Gross averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Mark Freeman is averaging 15 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Drew Thelwell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

