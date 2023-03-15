Duke and Oral Roberts meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4, 18-0 Summit League) vs. Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 14-6 ACC) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Duke Blue Devils take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils have gone 14-6 against ACC teams, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.4.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Summit League action is 18-0. Oral Roberts averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Max Abmas with 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Roach is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists. Filipowski is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Duke.

Advertisement

Abmas is averaging 22.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article