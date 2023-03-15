Arizona Wildcats square off against Princeton Tigers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Princeton Tigers (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Arizona Wildcats (28-6, 14-6 Pac-12) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -14.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats square off against the Princeton Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 games is 14-6, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference games. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 9.3.

The Tigers are 10-4 in Ivy League play. Princeton is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is averaging 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

