Colorado escapes Seton Hall 65-64 in NIT behind Wright's 18

Colorado (18-16) advances to the second round and will face either New Mexico or Utah Valley.

Da Silva was off on a 3-pointer with under a minute to play and Seton Hall secured the loose ball and raced the other way for a KC Ndefo dunk while being fouled with 32.1 seconds left. Ndefo added the free throw to give Seton Hall a 64-63 advantage for the ninth lead change of the game.