Buffen scores 26, UAB tops Southern Miss 88-60 in NIT opener

UAB took the first double-digit lead of the game with 4:04 remaining in the first half following an 18-4 run to make it 37-26. But Southern Miss closed on a 12-4 run to get within 41-38 at the break.

Southern Miss scored the opening six points of the second half for its first lead since 22-21 midway through the first. But Buffen scored six straight points to begin a 14-0 run that put UAB ahead by double figures for good. The Blazers ended the game on a 13-2 run as Southern Miss only made one field goal in the final five minutes.