Oregon squares off against UC Irvine in NIT matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-11, 15-5 Big West) at Oregon Ducks (19-14, 12-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters in the National Invitation Tournament. The Ducks have gone 12-8 against Pac-12 teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Oregon scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Anteaters are 15-5 in Big West play. UC Irvine is second in the Big West scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Dawson Baker is averaging 15.3 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

