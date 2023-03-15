New Mexico, Utah Valley square off in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (25-8, 15-3 WAC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-11, 8-10 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos and the Utah Valley Wolverines play in the National Invitation Tournament. The Lobos’ record in MWC play is 8-10, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference games. New Mexico is second in the MWC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 6.8.

The Wolverines are 15-3 in WAC play. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 16.0 assists. Trey Woodbury leads the Wolverines with 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 14.2 points for the Wolverines. Woodbury is averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

