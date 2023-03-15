McGhee scores 26, leads Liberty over Villanova 62-57 in NIT

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Darius McGhee sank five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Liberty to a 62-57 victory over Villanova on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.
Brandon Slater scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats (17-17). He added nine rebounds. Eric Dixon had 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Mark Armstrong scored 12.
McGhee scored 12 points in the first half to lead Liberty to a 32-25 advantage at the break.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25