Lawrence scores 25, Vanderbilt beats Yale 71-62 in NIT

March 15, 2023 at 12:51 a.m. EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored a career-high 25 points, Ezra Manjon added 18 points and Vanderbilt beat Yale 71-62 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Vanderbilt has won 11 of its last 13 games to move into the second round of the NIT for the second season in a row. The Commodores will face Michigan, which topped Toledo earlier.

The Commodores scored the opening 11 points of the game and never trailed. The Bulldogs shot 30% in the first half and just 36.4% for the game.

Vanderbilt struggled to score in the second half, allowing the Bulldogs to get within 50-46 midway through. Lawrence scored six straight points and he added five free throws down the stretch to secure it.

Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds to go with seven points for Vanderbilt (21-14), which has its most wins since the 2014-15 squad.

August Mahoney led Yale (21-9) with 19 points.

