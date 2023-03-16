Northwestern Wildcats face Boise State Broncos in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boise State Broncos (24-9, 13-5 MWC) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -1.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Boise State Broncos in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have gone 12-8 against Big Ten teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Northwestern averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Broncos’ record in MWC play is 13-5. Boise State averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Max Rice is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.9 points. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

