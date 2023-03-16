Texas Longhorns and Colgate Raiders square off in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Colgate Raiders (26-8, 17-1 Patriot League) vs. Texas Longhorns (26-8, 12-6 Big 12)
The Raiders’ record in Patriot League games is 17-1. Colgate leads the Patriot League scoring 78.6 points per game while shooting 51.4%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas.
Oliver Lynch-Daniels averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 50.3% from beyond the arc. Keegan Records is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Colgate.
LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.
Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.