Texas Longhorns and Colgate Raiders square off in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Colgate Raiders (26-8, 17-1 Patriot League) vs. Texas Longhorns (26-8, 12-6 Big 12) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -13.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns and Colgate Raiders square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round. The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 14-2 in non-conference games. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 5.4.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot League games is 17-1. Colgate leads the Patriot League scoring 78.6 points per game while shooting 51.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 50.3% from beyond the arc. Keegan Records is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

