Memphis and Florida Atlantic square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3, 18-2 C-USA) vs. Memphis Tigers (26-8, 13-5 AAC)
The Owls are 18-2 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in C-USA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Nicholas Boyd is averaging nine points for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Owls: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
