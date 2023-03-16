Gonzaga Bulldogs face Grand Canyon Antelopes in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11, 11-7 WAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5, 14-2 WCC) Denver; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 156 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Grand Canyon Antelopes. The Bulldogs are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 14-3 in non-conference play. Gonzaga has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC play is 11-7. Grand Canyon ranks seventh in the WAC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

McGlothan is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Chance McMillian is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

