UConn plays Iona in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Iona Gaels (27-7, 17-3 MAAC) vs. UConn Huskies (25-8, 13-7 Big East)
The Gaels are 17-3 in MAAC play. Iona averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UConn.
Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Iona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.
Gaels: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.
