Tennessee Volunteers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (23-10, 11-7 SEC) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -11.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Volunteers have gone 11-7 against SEC teams, with a 12-3 record in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks ninth in college basketball with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 1.9 offensive boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-5 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 10.6 points for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Brown is averaging 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Themus Fulks is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

