Tennessee Volunteers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns meet in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (23-10, 11-7 SEC)
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-5 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 8.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 10.6 points for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.
Brown is averaging 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Themus Fulks is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.