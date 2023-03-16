Oregon defeats UC Irvine 84-58 in NIT

Soares added 10 rebounds for the Ducks (20-14). Nate Bittle scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added three blocks. Tyrone Williams shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 9 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

Oregon took the lead with 19:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Soares led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 35-22 at the break. Bittle scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Oregon went on to secure a victory, outscoring UC Irvine by 13 points in the second half.