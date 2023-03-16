Duke Blue Devils play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4, 18-0 Summit League) vs. Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 14-6 ACC) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Duke Blue Devils take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 14-6, and their record is 12-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 18-0 in Summit League play. Oral Roberts is the Summit League leader with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Connor Vanover averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Max Abmas averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 22.2 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Carlos Jurgens is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

