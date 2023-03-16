Arizona Wildcats take on Princeton Tigers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Princeton Tigers (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Arizona Wildcats (28-6, 14-6 Pac-12) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -14.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Princeton Tigers. The Wildcats have gone 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. Arizona averages 19.2 assists per game to lead the Pac-12, paced by Kerr Kriisa with 5.2.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League action is 10-4. Princeton is second in the Ivy League with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Tosan Evbuomwan is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

