Baylor Bears play the UCSB Gauchos in first round of NCAA Tournament

UCSB Gauchos (27-7, 15-5 Big West) vs. Baylor Bears (22-10, 11-7 Big 12) Denver; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -10.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears and UCSB Gauchos square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round. The Bears have gone 11-7 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Gauchos’ record in Big West action is 15-5. UCSB is fifth in the Big West scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. LJ Cryer is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Andre Kelly is averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

