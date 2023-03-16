Michigan State Spartans take on USC Trojans in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

USC Trojans (22-10, 14-6 Pac-12) vs. Michigan State Spartans (19-12, 11-8 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -1.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans and USC Trojans meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round. The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Michigan State scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Trojans are 14-6 in Pac-12 play. USC is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.0 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

