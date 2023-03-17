Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks play in NCAA Tournament second round

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (28-7, 13-5 Big 12)
The Razorbacks’ record in SEC games is 8-10. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.
Anthony Black is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Razorbacks. Nick Smith Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.