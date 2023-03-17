Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers play in NCAA Tournament second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (21-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-3, 17-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -5.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Houston Cougars square off against the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars are 17-1 against AAC opponents and 15-2 in non-conference play. Houston is 24-3 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers’ record in SEC action is 10-8. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 14.2 assists per game led by Wendell Green Jr. averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Johni Broome is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. K.D. Johnson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

