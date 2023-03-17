The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Stanford star Cameron Brink out of NCAA opener with illness

By
March 17, 2023 at 7:53 p.m. EDT
Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket between UCLA forward Emily Bessoir (11) and guard Charisma Osborne (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford star Cameron Brink is out for the top-seeded Cardinal in their NCAA Tournament opener because of a non-COVID illness.

The school made the announcement about 50 minutes before tipoff Friday against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart at Maples Pavilion. Stanford said the junior forward’s status is day-to-day.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“Not how I expected March Madness to start but cheering my girls on today. Just a stomach bug & I’ll be back asap,” Brink posted on her Instagram account.

Brink is the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker.

The school’s career blocks leader, the 6-foot-4 Brink is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.9 assists. She has blocked 111 shots, ranking second-best in the nation.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Loading...