Miami Hurricanes play the Drake Bulldogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

Drake Bulldogs (27-7, 15-5 MVC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-7, 15-5 ACC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Miami Hurricanes play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Drake Bulldogs. The Hurricanes’ record in ACC games is 15-5, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Miami ranks third in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Wong averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC play is 15-5. Drake is fourth in the MVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Issa Samake averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Roman Penn is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

