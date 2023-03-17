Tennessee and Duke play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-10, 11-7 SEC) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2:40 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -3; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers square off against the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers have gone 11-7 against SEC teams, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. Tennessee scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Duke is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Tyrese Proctor is averaging 9.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

