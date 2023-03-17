San Diego State Aztecs take on the Furman Paladins in second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (28-7, 15-3 SoCon) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (28-6, 15-3 MWC) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs and Furman Paladins meet in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Aztecs’ record in MWC games is 15-3, and their record is 13-3 against non-conference opponents. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Keshad Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Paladins are 15-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Mike Bothwell is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

