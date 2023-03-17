Maryland women cruise to 93-61 win over Holy Cross

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 16 points and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as second-seeded Maryland rolled to a 93-61 victory over 15th-seeded Holy Cross in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Terrapins (26-6) scored the game’s first 14 points and advanced to face seventh-seeded Arizona on Sunday. Maryland was able to give its top players plenty of rest, with Miller, Meyers and Shyanne Sellers each playing a little over half the game.

Sellers had 13 points and eight assists, and Brinae Alexander led Maryland in scoring with 18 points.

Holy Cross (24-9) was led by Simone Foreman’s 13 points.

Turnovers were always going to be a concern for the Crusaders against Maryland’s pressure, and that was a problem from the start. Holy Cross give the ball away 11 times in the first quarter alone and trailed 23-4 after one.

There wasn’t much suspense after that. The Terrapins led 52-21 at halftime, and the final margin was about the same.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore attended the game.

Holy Cross: The Crusaders were out of this one early, but their season was still a memorable one. They were the lone men’s or women’s basketball team in Division I to represent Massachusetts in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland: No sweat for the Terps, who started fast and avoided any threat of an upset.

Maryland: Has won all three meetings against Arizona, the most recent coming in 2006.

