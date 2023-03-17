Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Maryland Terrapins in second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Terrapins (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5, 16-2 SEC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -8.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide are 16-2 against SEC opponents and 14-3 in non-conference play. Alabama scores 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Terrapins are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 1-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Don Carey is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 7.4 points. Jahmir Young is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

