Iowa State Cyclones face Pittsburgh Panthers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (19-13, 9-9 Big 12) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -4.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones and Pittsburgh Panthers play in the NCAA Tournament opening round. The Cyclones have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Grill averaging 3.5.

The Panthers are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is fifth in the ACC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grill is averaging 9.5 points for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Blake Hinson is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

