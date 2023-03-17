Indiana State squares off against South Carolina Upstate in CBI Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (22-12, 13-7 MVC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores and South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in the College Basketball Invitational. The Sycamores’ record in MVC games is 13-7, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Indiana State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 10-8 against Big South teams. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Cooper Neese is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Broadnax is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

