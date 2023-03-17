San Jose State and Southern Indiana play in CBI Tournament matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-16, 9-9 OVC) vs. San Jose State Spartans (20-13, 10-8 MWC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles in the College Basketball Invitational. The Spartans have gone 10-8 against MWC opponents, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 12.4 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.8.

The Screaming Eagles’ record in OVC play is 9-9. Southern Indiana is fourth in the OVC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Jacob Polakovich is averaging 12.6 points and 13.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

