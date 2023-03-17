Baylor Bears face UCSB Gauchos in first round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSB Gauchos (27-7, 15-5 Big West) vs. Baylor Bears (22-10, 11-7 Big 12) Denver; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -10.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears and UCSB Gauchos play in the NCAA Tournament opening round. The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 11-3 against non-conference opponents. Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 4.7.

The Gauchos are 15-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler is averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Bears. LJ Cryer is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Ajay Mitchell is scoring 16.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

