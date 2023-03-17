Saint Mary's (CA) and VCU square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VCU Rams (27-7, 15-3 A-10) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 14-2 WCC) Albany, New York; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -4; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Saint Mary’s Gaels play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the VCU Rams.

The Gaels are 14-2 against WCC opponents and 12-5 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks seventh in the WCC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Bowen averaging 5.0.

The Rams are 15-3 in A-10 play. VCU has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rams. Jalen DeLoach is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

