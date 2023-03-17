Charlotte and Western Carolina meet in CBI Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Charlotte 49ers (18-14, 9-11 C-USA) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers and the Western Carolina Catamounts play in the College Basketball Invitational. The 49ers have gone 9-11 against C-USA opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Charlotte ranks fourth in C-USA with 12.9 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 2.8.

The Catamounts are 10-8 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

