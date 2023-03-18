Kansas and Arkansas play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (28-7, 13-5 Big 12) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -3.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Jayhawks are 13-5 against Big 12 opponents and 15-2 in non-conference play. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 16.6 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.3.

The Razorbacks are 8-10 against SEC teams. Arkansas averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Wilson is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Ricky Council IV is averaging 16 points for the Razorbacks. Nick Smith Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

