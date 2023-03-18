Houston Cougars take on the Auburn Tigers in second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (21-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-3, 17-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -5.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers meet in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Cougars have gone 17-1 against AAC opponents, with a 15-2 record in non-conference play. Houston is eighth in college basketball with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 10-8 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 13.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Broome is averaging 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

