Indiana State takes down South Carolina Upstate 67-62 in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH. Fla. — Courvoisier McCauley had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana State’s 67-62 win over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday in the CBI Tournament. Cameron Henry scored 19 points and added six rebounds for the Sycamores (23-12). Robbie Avila added 10 points.
Indiana State will play Eastern Kentucky or Cleveland State in the quarterfinals on Monday. Eastern Kentucky and Cleveland State play on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.