Hofstra squares off against Cincinnati in NIT matchup

Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12, 11-7 AAC) at Hofstra Pride (25-9, 16-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride play the Cincinnati Bearcats in the National Invitation Tournament. The Pride are 16-2 against CAA opponents and 9-7 in non-conference play. Hofstra scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Bearcats are 11-7 in AAC play. Cincinnati is third in the AAC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Aaron Estrada is averaging 20.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Landers Nolley II is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. David Dejulius is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

