Eastern Kentucky plays Cleveland State in CBI Tournament matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (21-13, 14-6 Horizon League) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13, 12-6 ASUN) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 11 a.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Cleveland State Vikings meet in the College Basketball Invitational. The Colonels are 12-6 against ASUN opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN scoring 77.4 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon League action is 14-6. Cleveland State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Deshon Parker is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

