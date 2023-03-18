Baylor Bears and Creighton Bluejays square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Creighton Bluejays (22-12, 14-6 Big East) vs. Baylor Bears (23-10, 11-7 Big 12)
The Bluejays’ record in Big East play is 14-6. Creighton has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bears. LJ Cryer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.
Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.
Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
