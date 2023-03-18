Baylor Bears and Creighton Bluejays square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (22-12, 14-6 Big East) vs. Baylor Bears (23-10, 11-7 Big 12) Denver; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -1; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears take on the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bears’ record in Big 12 play is 11-7, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference games. Baylor averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East play is 14-6. Creighton has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bears. LJ Cryer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

