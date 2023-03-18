Oklahoma State plays Eastern Washington in NIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (23-10, 16-2 Big Sky) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-15, 8-10 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Eastern Washington Eagles in the National Invitation Tournament. The Cowboys have gone 8-10 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-5 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 16-2 against Big Sky teams. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Casey Jones averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.6 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Steele Venters is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

