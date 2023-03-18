Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15, 10-6 NEC) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3, 18-2 C-USA) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -12.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Florida Atlantic Owls and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights meet in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Owls have gone 18-2 against C-USA opponents, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic ranks second in C-USA in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls with 6.4 boards.

The Knights are 10-6 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Heru Bligen averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

