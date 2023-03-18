Indiana and Miami square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (26-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (23-11, 12-8 Big Ten) Albany, New York; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -1; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten play is 12-8, and their record is 11-3 against non-conference opponents. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 2.9.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami is sixth in the ACC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is shooting 58.0% and averaging 20.9 points for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Advertisement

Isaiah Wong is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article