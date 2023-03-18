Vanderbilt and Michigan play in NIT matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (18-15, 11-9 Big Ten) at Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores face the Michigan Wolverines in the National Invitation Tournament. The Commodores have gone 11-7 against SEC teams, with a 10-7 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolverines are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

