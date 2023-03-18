Nolley scores 20, Cincinnati tops Hofstra in NIT

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Landers Nolley II had 20 points in Cincinnati’s 79-65 victory against Hofstra on Saturday in the NIT.
Cincinnati took the lead with 3:40 left in the first half and never looked back. Nolley led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 40-37 at the break. Cincinnati outscored Hofstra in the second half by 11 points, with Lakhin scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.
Cincinnati will play Colorado or Utah Valley in the quarterfinals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.