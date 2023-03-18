UCLA Bruins and Northwestern Wildcats play in NCAA Tournament second round

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (30-5, 18-2 Pac-12) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -7.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 UCLA Bruins and Northwestern Wildcats play in the NCAA Tournament second round. The Bruins are 18-2 against Pac-12 opponents and 12-3 in non-conference play. UCLA has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Ten games is 12-8. Northwestern is sixth in the Big Ten with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Nicholson averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Nicholson is averaging six points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

